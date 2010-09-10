Qureshi uses U.S. Open platform to call for understanding

<p>Mixed doubles runners-up Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan and his playing partner Kveta Peschke (R) of the Czech Republic pose with their award after losing in the finals to Liezel Huber and Bob Bryan of the U.S. during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2010.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi used the platform of the U.S. Open to deliver a message of peace on the eve of the ninth anniversary of the September 11 attacks in New York and Washington.

Qureshi lost in Friday's men's doubles final alongside India's Rohan Bopanna, the other half of a unique partnership nicknamed the "Indo-Pak Express."

In his on-court after-match speech, Qureshi said: "I feel there's a very wrong perception of Pakistan as a terrorist country.

"We are a very peace-loving country and we want peace as much as you."

Peace has very much been the message of Bopanna and Qureshi since their doubles partnership began with them sporting "Stop War, Start Tennis" sweatshirts in a bid to improve relations between their two countries.

Qureshi delved further into the message he was trying to get across at Arthur Ashe Stadium after the 7-6 7-6 defeat to Americans Bob and Mike Bryan.

"Since September 11, every time I come to the States or Western countries, I feel people have the wrong impression about Pakistan as a terrorist nation," he said.

"There are extremists I think in every religion but, just because of them, you can't judge the whole country as a terrorist nation.

"I just want to get this message across as a Pakistani."

Qureshi said he vividly recalled the moment of the 2001 attacks in New York, which resulted in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people.

An up-and-coming tennis player at the time, he had been at a training camp in Holland when he saw events unfold at the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan.

"It was strange but I was going through the channels and I actually thought it was a movie or something," he recalled. "I switched the channel again and then felt like it was the same movie on a different channel.

"I was kind of confused. Everything was mostly in Dutch so I couldn't really understand. Then I actually realized what had happened. It was a very shocking moment."