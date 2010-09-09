FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
Youzhny beats Wawrinka to reach U.S. open semi-finals
September 9, 2010 / 11:50 PM / 7 years ago

Youzhny beats Wawrinka to reach U.S. open semi-finals

By Larry Fine

1 Min Read

<p>Mikhail Youzhny of Russia celebrates a point in his match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 9, 2010.Jessica Rinaldi</p>

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mikhail Youzhny of Russia wore down marathon man Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland in five sets on Thursday and advanced to the U.S. Open semi-finals.

The 12th-seeded Russian trailed two sets to one before coming back to claim a 3-6 7-6 3-6 6-3 6-3 victory in a grueling groundstroke battle on another cool, blustery day on Arthur Ashe center court.

Wawrinka, seeded 25th, was coming off a five-set win over 20th-seeded American Sam Querrey in the fourth round following a nearly four-hour long upset of British fourth seed Andy Murray and in the end could not keep pace.

Youzhny, who also reached the semi-finals at the 2006 U.S. Open, will play the winner of the quarter-final between top-seed Rafa Nadal and fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco.

Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Frank Pingue

