Factbox: U.S. Open 2010 women's finalists

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brief biographies of the women's finalists at the 2010 U.S. Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

2-Kim Clijsters (Belgium) Age: 27 Grand Slam titles: 2 (U.S. Open 2005, 2009)

Defending champion Clijsters had a fairytale journey to U.S. Open glory a year ago in only her third tournament since returning to the game following the birth of her daughter. The number two seed has been equally impressive a year on and notched her 20th consecutive victory at Flushing Meadows following her 4-6 7-6 6-4 semi-final victory over Venus Williams. She was also taken to three sets in her previous round win against Samantha Stosur. The last woman to successfully defend a U.S. Open title was Williams herself back in 2001 but Belgium's Clijsters boasts an impressive record in previous encounters with Vera Zvonareva having won five of the pair's seven previous career meetings.

- - -

7-Vera Zvonareva (Russia) Age: 26 Grand Slam titles: 0

The Russian reached her first grand slam final at Wimbledon in July but she was resoundingly beaten by Serena Williams, who was forced out of the U.S. Open with a foot injury. As the number seven seed, Zvonareva was regarded as only a mild chance of winning the title at Flushing Meadows after her very public meltdown in New York a year ago. Playing Flavia Pennetta in the fourth round, she had six match points but lost the contest and burst into tears on court, and will be hoping to keep her emotions in check during Saturday's final. She has not dropped a set at this year's Open and pulled off a surprise semi-final win over number one seed Caroline Wozniacki, beating the Dane 6-4 6-3.

- - -

Head-to-head record: Clijsters leads 5-2