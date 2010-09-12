Penpix of U.S. Open men's finalists

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brief biographies of the men's finalists at the 2010 U.S. Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) Age: 24. Grand Slam titles: 8 (Australian Open 2009, French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, Wimbledon 2008, 2009)

Nadal only needs to win the U.S. Open to complete his collection of grand slam titles. Only six men have achieved the feat and if the Spaniard joins them, he will be the second youngest. The U.S. Open has proven the most difficult for the current world number one to win because of the wear and tear the Flushing Meadows hardcourts has had on his body. But the lefthander has quickly learnt from his past mistakes and came into this year's championship in the best shape of his life and with a new and improved serve. His performances have been nothing short of breathtaking. He has reached the final for the first time without losing a single set and dropped just two games on serve.

- - -

3-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Age: 23. Grand Slam titles: 1 (Australian Open 2008)

If nothing else, Djokovic has proven during this championship that his reputation as a quitter is both unfair and incorrect. He survived a grueling first-round match played in scorching heat then produced one of the best performances of his career in saving two match points to beat Roger Federer in an epic five-set semi-final. He will go into the final as the underdog but not without any hope because of his great record on hardcourts. He made the U.S. Open final three years ago then won the Australian Open the following season.

Head-to-head record: Nadal leads 14-7