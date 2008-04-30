Jailhouse wedding for death row Bali bomber

CILACAP, Indonesia (Reuters) - One of three Islamic militants on death row for the 2002 Bali bombings is taking a second wife at a ceremony in prison next month, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Amrozi, dubbed the "Smiling Bomber" for his constant grin during his trial, is remarrying his former wife on May 12 in an island prison off the coast of Central Java where the three militants are being held, lawyer Achmad Michdan said.

The couple were divorced earlier.

"We will have a celebration," Michdan told reporters after visiting his clients with their families, adding that fellow death row Bali bomber and brother Mukhlas would give a sermon at the ceremony.

Amrozi, Mukhlas and Imam Samudra face death by firing squad for their role in the two nightclub bombings that killed 202 people, including foreign tourists and Indonesians.

Amrozi has three children, two from his current wife and one from the woman he is remarrying.

Indonesia's Supreme Court has rejected the convicts' final appeals but they have said they will not seek presidential clemency, making it likely the executions will now go ahead.

Indonesia does not normally announce dates for executions.

In a statement read out by their lawyers last year, the Bali bombers said their blood would "become the light for the faithful ones and burning hell fire for the infidels and hypocrites" if they were executed.