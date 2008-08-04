China bid for supremacy revives East-West duel

BEIJING (Reuters) - After nearly ending the U.S. hegemony over the Olympic medal table in Athens four years ago, China could overtake their sporting superpower rivals in the race for global supremacy in Beijing.

It will be close, with the Americans a powerhouse in athletics and in the pool with medal machine Michael Phelps, but U.S. officials have already seen enough to suffer sleepless nights.

One fact alone puts it all into perspective: China has a population of 1.3 billion, more than four times that of the United States.

Numbers alone do not guarantee success of course, if they did India would also be an Olympic giant.

"You start doing the math, and that's what keeps me up at night," Steve Roush, the U.S. Olympic Committee's sports performance chief, said recently of sport's new East-West rivalry.

The United States and the former Soviet Union, now fragmented since the end of the Cold War, have between them ruled the roost in every Olympics since the first post-World War Two Games in London in 1948.

In 1996 and 2000, the Americans beat the Russians in the final tables but Athens saw a geo-political shift, with China finishing second overall with 32 golds to the U.S. team's 36. They had been third in 2000, fourth in 1996 and 1992.

Four years on from Athens, China has spared no expense in the final push to the summit.

FIRST MEDAL

China's rise to the top has been marked by rapid strides since the Communist country ended years of isolation and returned to the Olympic fold in 1984.

Prior to their participation in the Los Angeles Games, boycotted by the Soviets in retaliation for the Americans shunning Moscow four years earlier, the Chinese had never won a medal.

Liu Changchun had written a footnote in the Olympic annals when he marched at the opening ceremony for the 1932 Los Angeles Games as sole representative of the then-400 million Chinese but he finished last in his first round 100 and 200 meters heats.

Fifty-two years later, the Chinese made a far more impressive arrival. Gymnast Li Ning won more medals than any other athlete at those Games and went home with three golds, two silvers and a bronze.

Free pistol shooter Xu Haifeng, a fertilizer salesman, had the honor of winning his country's first Olympic medal as well as first gold.

This time, as host nation, China will have its biggest Olympic team yet with some 630 athletes, many of whom have a good chance of standing on the top step of the podium.

Table tennis, diving, gymnastics, shooting, weightlifting, badminton, rowing and taekwondo should all witness outpourings of national pride.

PROJECT 119

The key to China's recent surge is the state sports system, a pyramid structure that takes children as young as six and trains them into the champions of tomorrow. The hours are long and the competition for places intense despite critics condemning the facilities as