10 years ago
Australian newlyweds caught in drag race
#Oddly Enough News
January 2, 2008 / 12:39 AM / 10 years ago

Australian newlyweds caught in drag race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian newlyweds kissing on the backseat of their hire car were unaware their chauffeur was street drag racing, until a police siren broke their romantic bliss and ended the race.

The chauffeur, clocked at up to 130 kph (80 mph) racing a young driver in a rental car, was fingerprinted on the side of the road and the hire car confiscated.

"It's alleged that as the traffic light turned green both the (cars) accelerated harshly from the intersection and continued to travel at speed along the highway," police said in a statement.

Both drivers were taken away by police, while newlyweds John and Laina Tauranga were escorted home in a police car.

Reporting by Michael Perry; editing by Jeremy Laurence

