NFL notebook: Jags CB Ramsey blasts NFL QBs

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey gave critical and blunt assessments of several NFL signal callers in a GQ interview that was published on Wednesday.

NFL Football - Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens - NFL International Series - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - September 24, 2017 Jalen Ramsey of Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Among his targets were Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, Buffalo rookie Josh Allen, Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck and Baltimore’s Joe Flacco. Allen, the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, got the worst of it.

“I think Allen is trash,” Ramsey said. “I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback.”

Ramsey, who first failed to come up with Ryan’s name, called him “overrated” and suggested his MVP season was a product of the system he ran. Among Ramsey’s other claims: Roethlisberger is “decent at best,” Flacco “sucks” and as for Luck, “I don’t really think he’s that good.” Allen told reporters he doesn’t “care one bit” about Ramsey’s comments, adding he cares only about how his teammates view him.

—Tempers flared during a joint practice between the Texans and 49ers, leading to a fight between Houston wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and San Francisco corner Jimmie Ward.

The fracas erupted after Ward knocked Hopkins’ helmet off jamming him at the line of scrimmage, and the two began throwing punches early in the session. The pair tumbled to the ground had to be separated. Hopkins was sent inside the practice bubble, while Ward was reduced to running on the sideline as practice resumed.

“Yeah, it’s ridiculous,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “Just have to move on.”

—Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles told reporters he’s not worried about the fact that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn’t shake his hand following Super Bowl LII.

Asked if he’s heard from Brady since the game in February, Foles said he hasn’t, but made it clear that he doesn’t see any unresolved issue between the two.

“We both have a lot going on in our lives so, you know, in time,” said Foles, whose Eagles visit Foxborough for a preseason game Thursday night. “It will happen when it happens. We practiced with the Patriots several years ago, and I got to stand there and talk to Tom for quite a bit. He’s a great guy. I have all the respect in the world for him. ...I think everyone’s making a really big deal out of this and it’s not a big deal at all.”

—Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick visited a specialist in Los Angeles to have his shoulder examined after he suffered a few stingers in recent practices at training camp.

“We just wanted to make sure he was squared away,” head coach Jason Garrett told reporters, adding that the team would know more about how the check-up went later Wednesday. The issue is not one that Frederick — who has sat out practices in recent days — has dealt with before, Garrett said.

Multiple outlets reported Frederick’s trip to the specialist, Dr. Robert Watkins, was done as a precaution, and the team is not seriously concerned about the issue. Frederick, 27, has started all 80 games and hasn’t missed a snap since the Cowboys took him 31st overall in the 2013 draft. He has made four consecutive Pro Bowls.

—Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis will not be charged in a rape investigation, after the case was dropped by the Fulton County (Ga.) district attorney’s office.

Gotsis, who turns 25 next month, was arrested on March 7 and accused of raping a woman five years earlier while he was at Georgia Tech. The case had been under investigation since his arrest, but the DA’s office announced that no action will be taken.

“I’m just relieved that everything’s been taken care of,” Gotsis told reporters after practice. “I’ve got faith in the legal system, and I have faith in the lord and family and friends, and great support from everyone around me — Broncos, friends, family. Just glad that it’s over with and I can just focus on football now.”

—The Seattle Seahawks agreed to a deal with former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Erik Walden, according to Walden’s agents.

The terms of the deal were not announced. Walden played for the Tennessee Titans last year on a one-year, $2.75 million deal.

Walden, who turns 33 on Tuesday, collected four sacks and 36 tackles in 16 games (two starts) for Tennessee last season. He played the previous four years for the Indianapolis Colts, starting 60 of 61 games and tallying 23 sacks in that span, including an 11-sack campaign in 2016.

—The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Ben Ijalana on injured reserve, ending his season after he suffered a shoulder injury in joint practices with the Washington Redskins this week.

Ijalana, who turned 29 on Aug. 6, was expected to serve as the Jets’ swing tackle behind starters Kelvin Beachum and Brandon Shell. To fill his roster spot, the team signed veteran lineman Gino Gradkowski.

Meanwhile, NFL Network reports starting guard Brian Winters is expected to be held out of all preseason games as the Jets take it slow in his recovery from an abdominal injury that plagued his 2017 campaign.

—Broncos receiver Carlos Henderson, who has yet to report for training camp, was suspended one game for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, the league announced.

Henderson, 23, was arrested in Louisiana in January on a marijuana possession charge.

A 2017 third-round pick out of Louisiana Tech, Henderson spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a thumb injury and then did not report for the start of training camp this season. Head coach Vance Joseph told reporters Henderson is dealing with a personal issue and must decide “if he wants to continue to play football.”

—The Oakland Raiders claimed defensive tackle Gabe Wright off waivers from the Miami Dolphins and placed defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin on injured reserve, the team announced.

Wright was waived by Miami on Tuesday, one day after he reportedly blindsided teammate Kenyan Drake — who was without a helmet — with an elbow during a testy practice.

Wright, 26, is joining his fourth team since he was a fourth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft. Rubin, who turned 32 last month, suffered a torn biceps last week during joint practices against the Lions.

—The Houston Texans are signing former Washington Redskins and Los Angeles Chargers kicker Nick Rose, according to a Houston Chronicle report.

Starter Ka’imi Fairburn has been nursing a small, short-term injury, per the Chronicle, that may keep him out of Saturday’s preseason game against the 49ers. Rose, 24, made 11 of 14 (78.6 percent) field-goal attempts and 23 of 26 PATs last year, his first season in the NFL.

