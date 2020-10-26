D Daley retires, moves into Penguins' front office

FILE PHOTO: Mar 14, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley (83) takes a shot during the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Defenseman Trevor Daley retired on Monday to take a front-office job with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

A second-round selection by Dallas in the 2002 NHL Draft, Daley appeared in 1,058 regular-season games and scored 309 points (89 goals, 220 assists) with the Stars (2003-15), Chicago Blackhawks (2015), Penguins (2015-17) and Detroit Red Wings (2017-20).

Daley, 37, won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2016 and ‘17.

In Detroit in 2019-20, Daley had seven assists in 43 games.

With the Penguins, Daley will work as a hockey operations adviser, helping the coaching staff and evaluating players in both the NHL and AHL.

“First, I would like to congratulate Trevor on an incredibly successful 16-year career,” Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said. “In addition to being a Stanley Cup champion with us, he left us with a great impression due to his professional demeanor and quiet leadership qualities. Those traits, along with his desire to want to learn about the business side of the NHL, made him a great candidate to join our staff.”

